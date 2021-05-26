Meet the Youngest Ever Black Entrepreneur to Have Products Sold in Walmart
Lily Adeleye is a name you’ve probably heard of. If you didn’t hear about her for founding the girls’ fashion brand Lily Frilly, you probably heard about her when she went down in history as the youngest person ever to have own brand products sell at Target stores across the nation. She’s made history again, now at the age of six, by becoming the youngest Black owner of a brand to have products selling in Walmart stores.yourblackworld.net