The clock is ticking for LeBron James. While it may not seem like it, the 36-year-old four-time NBA champion is certainly in the twilight of his career and no season should be taken for granted. That's what made the Los Angeles Lakers' decision not to trade for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline so strange. It was as if they were hedging, unwilling to fully commit to this year's team with an eye turned to a James-less future led in part by Talen Horton-Tucker. Now, having fallen 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, that decision certainly looks like a mistake.