FARGO- A stormy night in Faro cuts the first game of this series short, as RedHawks fall to Milkmen, 4-1 in six innings. The RedHawks fell short Monday night, as the game was rained out in the sixth inning. The offense came in the first inning for the Milkmen. After leadoff man Brent Vertigan singled to start the game, Logan Trowbridge would send one up the middle himself, putting two men on with no one out. David Washington would then send a one-out single out to left, that would score Veritagan and make it 1-0. That would set the stage for Christian Correa, who would seize the opportunity. Correa would send a moon shot out over the fence at Newman, and make it 4-0.