Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Gunsmoke’: Leonard Nimoy Recalled Running into James Arness before He Began Filming the Show

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOvVr_0aCjk5mO00

Did you know that Marshal Matt Dillon from Gunsmoke and Star Trek’s Mr. Spock were good friends from way back?

We’re talking friends from so far back that at the time they each were young actors trying to hone their craft. It was long before either James Arness or Leonard Nimoy carved out their spots in our pop culture vernacular.

Nimoy talked about his relationship with Arness with EmmyTVLegends.org during an interview in 2000. The two met in Los Angeles in the early 1950s when they both were members of a small acting group. This was years before Gunsmoke came on the air.

https://youtu.be/mogZP_fexfA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Leonard Nimoy on developing “Star Trek’s” Spock character – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORG (https://youtu.be/mogZP_fexfA)

Nimoy Was Stationed in Atlanta. That’s Where He Listened To Gunsmoke

Then Nimoy enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1953. He was stationed at Ft. McPherson near Atlanta, Ga. Nimoy wrote and directed shows for the Army. He spent 18 months in service to the country, rising to the rank of sergeant. Ken Berry, who played Sam Jones on the Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry RFD, was in Nimoy’s platoon. And while in Atlanta, Nimoy started listening to a radio show called Gunsmoke, which starred William Conrad.

Meanwhile, Arness happened to be in Atlanta for a movie. Nimoy called him to catch up. And Arness told him he’d just been cast in the TV version of Gunsmoke.

Nimoy said he told Arness: “If it’s as good as the radio show, then you’re in for a ride because the radio show is very well done and really popular here.”

Mr. Spock Correctly Predicted Matt Dillon’s Future

So Nimoy predicted the future of Gunsmoke. But did Gunsmoke predict the future of Nimoy? Maybe. In that same interview in 2000, Nimoy talked of how he guest-starred in an episode of Gunsmoke. It was his last acting job before he started playing Spock in Star Trek. He’d already filmed the pilot when he appeared on a 1966 episode of Gunsmoke.

In it, he played a man named John Walking Fox, who was a Comanche. Nimoy said: “It was an interesting story, nicely written.”

John Walking Fox was good friends with a fur trapper, who was killed in Dodge City. John Walking Fox wanted to avenge his friend and business partner’s death. So he started paying for stuff with $50 gold coins. He made people in town believe he had a bunch more gold in the woods. And he pulled enough mental strings so that the bad guys fought each other. He didn’t need to lift a finger for successful revenge.

There never was any treasure in the woods.

“So it’s kind of a wry way of getting to social justice,” Nimoy said of his Gunsmoke episode. “And John Walking Fox … leaves town as an enigma. Was there ever a treasure or wasn’t there? That was the story.”

Nimoy died in 2015 at age 83. Arness died in 2011. He was 88.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

100K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Ken Berry
Person
William Conrad
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
James Arness
Person
Leonard Nimoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Emmytvlegends Org#Javascript#Emmytvlegends Org#Comanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Said Bette Davis Was a ‘Dynamite’ Guest Star: Here’s Why

Bette Davis played one deliciously mean, mad criminal matriarch on an episode of Gunsmoke. And there are some reviewers who consider the Bette Davis episode of Gunsmoke as one of the best-ever on the show. She wanted the ultimate, eye-for-an-eye revenge on Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness). And she’d get it, even if it meant hurting Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake) in the process.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Legend James Arness Revealed the Character That He Was Always Asked About

“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Hilariously Joked Why He Wanted to Portray a Different Role

“Gunsmoke” star Dennis Weaver was just getting tired of portraying Chester Goode on the hit CBS western. Why? Let him tell you. “If I’d have known I would do that [role] for nine years, I wouldn’t have picked a character with a stiff leg,” he said jokingly in a 1997 interview with the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Gazette. “Try making a campfire with a stiff leg.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Kasie Hines Actor Diona Reasonover Revealed Pauley Perrette Helped Her As She Joined the Show

Diona Reasonover’s task was a tough one. She replaced NCIS fan favorite and original cast member, Pauley Perrette. This was back in season 16. Reasonover had played the recurring character, Kasie Hines. But NCIS made her a full-time cast member in 2018. She’d been a grad student, learning from Dr. “Ducky” Mallard. But she received the full-time promotion to forensics specialist, with Ducky introducing her to the team.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Dennis Weaver: Remembering the ‘Gunsmoke’ Star

The actor who played Marshal Matt Dillon’s right-hand man on “Gunsmoke” was born on this day (June 4). That actor, of course, was Dennis Weaver. He played Chester Goode on the famous Western television series. But, he was so much more than his character on “Gunsmoke.” According to IMDb.com, Weaver was born in Joplin, Missouri, in 1924. His given name at birth was William Dennis Weaver.
Celebritiesdisilgold.com

Brad James Before the Fame| Disilgold.com Archives

B.J.: As an actor, you have the ability to become a visual representation of an idea or an actual person in history. I’ve seen Denzel become Malcolm X; and Jack Nicholson, The Joker. I want the chance to embody a character that has the power to affect an audience the way these great actors affected me.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Kingsman's Mark Strong recalls "terrible" James Bond audition

Kingsman star Mark Strong – that's Kingsman, not The King's Man – has done well in both the spy genre and as a villain, but his bid to become a James Bond baddie didn't quite work out. The actor recently appeared on Sky's There's Something About Movies, where he recalled...
Moviestheaugustapress.com

Filming on a time-travel thriller began June 5 in Augusta.

“I knew who I wanted to do this. I wanted the best local actors,” said Amy Bailey, who co-wrote and is producing the film called “Applewood.”. "Applewood" is being filmed in Augusta in June. Photo courtesy Amy Bailey. It’s the secon...
Moviesphoenix.org

Aspiring to New ‘Heights’: Emotional, upbeat film recalls old Hollywood

“In the Heights” stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits say their musical masterpiece is the perfect anecdote to a rough 18 months. “It’s balanced with emotional and deep moments, but there’s a lot of happiness and joy,” says Merediz, who plays the matriarch Abuela Claudia. “The musical numbers are just...
MoviesVentura County Reporter

ASPIRING TO NEW Heights | Emotional, upbeat film recalls old Hollywood

PICTURED: Jimmy Smits (center) as Kevin Rosario in Warner Bros. Pictures’ In the Heights,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. christina@timespublications.com. In the Heights stars Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits say their musical masterpiece is the perfect anecdote...
TV & Videosmattalkonline.com

Chance Leonard and his documentary film, The Price of Legacy

Subscribe to this show via: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. Chance Leonard recently completed The Price of Legacy, a documentary about the legendary Perry High School wrestling program in Perry, Oklahoma. That documentary goes live on June 15 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play. Leonard will talk about the film, the town and all that goes with it.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Releases a New Season 2 Trailer on Captain Picard Day

Paramount+ is celebrating Captain Picard Day with the release of a new teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard. The season two teaser reveals Picard’s shocked to discover he’s face-to-face with Q (John de Lancie). In the one-minute clip, Q comments on Picard’s age and claims he’s missed him. “Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken,” says Q.
Shirley, MASentinel & Enterprise

‘Dexter’ filming at The Bull Run in Shirley wraps up

SHIRLEY – That’s a wrap!. Filming of the Showtime television series “Dexter” at The Bull Run on Great Road began on May 17 and finished on June 2, one of the many locations in Central Massachusetts the show has been filmed at since early this year including in Grafton, Sterling, West Boylston and Worcester.
TV Seriesthemoviebox.net

Star Trek: Picard - Season 2 — Official Teaser

The official teaser has been released for Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' spin-off, starring Patrick Stewart as the now-retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard. The sci-fi series, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, will return with its second season sometime...
Moviesredcarpetcrash.com

Tribeca Film Festival Movie Review: ‘No Running’

Greetings again from the darkness. We know something is amiss as soon as Jaylen notices the bulletin board at his workplace, Jerry’s Convenience Store. It’s covered in “Missing Person” flyers … way more than a small town like Mount Arrow should have. Jaylen also wonders why his family recently moved here when they seem to be “the only black people in town.” It’s the first feature film for both director Delmar Washington and screenwriter Tucker Morgan, and they cleverly blend contemporary racial issues with a science fiction tale straight out “The X-Files” or “The Twilight Zone”.