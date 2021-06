With the NBA competition getting tougher and LeBron James getting older, did he miss his last opportunity to win a championship during the 2020-21 season?. The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2020-21 season as the favorites to win the championship for a second straight year. Even though they had the shortest offseason in NBA history, the sheer star power of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, along with a deep cast of role players, had many thinking it was enough for them to go back-to-back.