Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Harper; Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WOODS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER...NORTHERN ALFALFA AND NORTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Burlington to 6 miles north of Dacoma to near Avard to 10 miles southwest of Alabaster Caverns State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Waynoka, Freedom, Burlington, Dacoma, Amorita, Byron, Lambert, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Avard, Ingersoll, Great Salt Plains Lake, Driftwood, Capron, Waldron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH