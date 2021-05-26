newsbreak-logo
MacLean issues apology for controversial remark

By Casey Kenny
myespanolanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon MacLean says he regrets and is apologizing for what happened on Tuesday night’s Hockey Night In Canada broadcast. During the second intermission MacLean made a joke about a picture of a shirtless man that could be seen on a shelf behind analyst and former NHL player Kevin Bieksa. MacLean’s...

NHLweyburnreview.com

HockeyAwful Announcing

Ron MacLean apologizes for “testing positive for something” comment, says he meant rum, but is “deeply sorry”

There’s a long history of people in sports media saying something that gets a strong negative response, then offering a “sorry if you were offended” half-apology, and sometimes even blaming outside factors such as blood-sugar levels. By contrast, the apology CBC/Sportsnet hockey coverage host Ron MacLean offered Wednesday stands out. In a statement on Twitter, MacLean (seen above on air in November 2019) explained his reasoning for the “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp [shirt] off, you’re definitely positive for something” comment he made to analyst Kevin Bieksa (which was about a photo behind Bieksa that had a shirtless man and some rum); some interpreted that comment as a homophobic reference to AIDS, but MacLean said he meant testing positive for rum. What’s really different about MacLean’s apology, though, is that while he offers his reasoning for what he said, he still apologizes, and understands why some interpreted it differently, and vows to be better with his word choices going forward. Here’s that statement:
NHLSports Illustrated

Justin Danforth is Someone Worth Cheering for on Team Canada

With the COVID-19 pandemic still creating havoc globally, Team Canada didn't bring a star-studded lineup to Latvia for the IIHF men's World Hockey Championship. It's a similar situation to Canada's efforts at the 2018 Olympics, or even the Spengler Cup each year in Davos, Switzerland. When players like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are unavailable, you have to make do with what you have. That's not to say Canada is a slouch by any means: the team is still a gold medal favorite and 19 of the 25 players on the roster have contributed to the over 3,000 NHL games played as a group. Even Owen Power and Cole Perfetti look to become big-time NHLers someday.
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Nolan: Actions, not words, needed to combat racism in hockey

Ted Nolan has dealt with racism throughout his decades-long association with hockey. He recalls one coach making fun of him by saying he was "stickhandling by chopping the puck with a tomahawk." Despite some recent initiatives by the NHL to tout growing diversity within hockey, Nolan says not much has...
NHLgananoquereporter.com

'They were much more desperate than us,' Leafs' Auston Matthews says

The Toronto Maple Leafs could not finish off the Canadiens at home Thursday night. That means they’ll now have to win their third straight game at the Bell Centre to advance in the North Division semifinal. And they’ll have to accomplish that Saturday night before 2,500 spectators in Montreal —...
NHLSports Illustrated

Isn't It Time the NHL Protected Stars the Way it Protects Goalies?

The numbers, when you look at them, are staggering. To this point in his career, Connor McDavid has played 21 playoff games. He has been on the ice for the Edmonton Oilers for a combined 502 minutes and 30 seconds in those games. And in that time, the fastest, most talented and most dynamic player in the world has drawn a total of six minor penalties, zero in the eight games he has played in the past two playoff seasons.
Hockeystalberttoday.ca

Team Sonnet bounces back with 4-3 win over Team Bauer at Secret Cup

CALGARY — It was a bounce-back win for Team Sonnet at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary. Jamie Lee Rattray scored the eventual winner as Toronto's Sonnet squad rebounded from a tournament-opening loss to beat Team Bauer 4-3 on Thursday. Nicole Kosta while shorthanded, Victoria Bach and Natalie...
NHLweyburnreview.com

Montreal's Team Bauer edges Calgary's Team Scotiabank at Secret Dream Gap Tour

CALGARY — Jessie Eldridge had a goal and an assist as Montreal's Team Bauer beat Calgary's Team Scotiabank 4-3 at the Secret Dream Gap Tour women's hockey tournament Friday. Kristin O'Neill, Alexandre Labelle and Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Montreal (3-1-0). Poulin is the tournament scoring leader with four goals...
NHLchatsports.com

Friday Habs Headlines: Joni Ikonen departs

The Habs will reportedly not offer a contract to Joni Ikonen prior to the expiration of the club’s exclusivity rights. [La Presse | Google Translate]. Controlled aggression will be the key if the Canadiens are to be competitive. [RDS]. Stu Cowan looks ahead to 2022, where the Habs will face...
HockeyNHL

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE

Team Scotiabank (Calgary) collects win in their final game of PWHPA Dream Gap Tour. They would not be denied. Team Scotiabank (Calgary) earned their first win of the week with a 3-2 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday in the final game of the round robin of the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour.
NHLstalberttoday.ca

NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

