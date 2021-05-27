Duke University tops list of best value colleges in North Carolina

Duke University has topped a list of North Carolina’s best value colleges for six years running.

The private university in Durham leads SmartAsset’s seventh annual ranking of best-value colleges, followed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University — the same top three as 2020.

Duke’s yearly in-state college tuition is the highest of the top 10 ($55,695), but its students receive the largest average scholarship and grants package ($49,026). Duke graduates also receive the highest starting salaries of North Carolina universities at $72,300.

