Duke University tops list of best value colleges in North Carolina

By Charlotte Business Journal
 22 days ago
Duke University has topped a list of North Carolina’s best value colleges for six years running.

The private university in Durham leads SmartAsset’s seventh annual ranking of best-value colleges, followed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University — the same top three as 2020.

[Duke University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for fall term]

Duke’s yearly in-state college tuition is the highest of the top 10 ($55,695), but its students receive the largest average scholarship and grants package ($49,026). Duke graduates also receive the highest starting salaries of North Carolina universities at $72,300.

Read more and check out which institutions made SmartAsset’s top 10 here.

(Watch: Audit slams California’s online college)

©2021 Cox Media Group

