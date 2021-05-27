Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, IN

Erica Grommeck Prey

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Grommeck Prey, 77 of Greenwood passed away May 25, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1944 in Andes, New York to the late Paul & Emma (Barelmann) Grommeck. Erica was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Harold Grommeck. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Prey; three children, Jennifer (Brian) Wargel, Michael (Rebbeca) Prey, Michelle (Lorin) Corbin; step-daughter, Robin (Greg) Lanford; brother, Herbert (Ruth) Grommeck; five grandchildren, Christopher Wargel, Emma Wargel, Piper Wargel, Ava Corbin, Nolan Corbin, Erica’s precious cat and many other family and friends.

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cat#Paul Emma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Cats
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Washington — President Biden on Thursday signed into law a measure that makes June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Vice President Harris, too, marked the White House event with remarks and introduced Mr. Biden. The bill, the Juneteenth Independence Day...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."