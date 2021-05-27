Erica Grommeck Prey
Erica Grommeck Prey, 77 of Greenwood passed away May 25, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1944 in Andes, New York to the late Paul & Emma (Barelmann) Grommeck. Erica was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Harold Grommeck. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Prey; three children, Jennifer (Brian) Wargel, Michael (Rebbeca) Prey, Michelle (Lorin) Corbin; step-daughter, Robin (Greg) Lanford; brother, Herbert (Ruth) Grommeck; five grandchildren, Christopher Wargel, Emma Wargel, Piper Wargel, Ava Corbin, Nolan Corbin, Erica’s precious cat and many other family and friends.www.dailyjournal.net