Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Northeastern Harvey County in south central Kansas Western Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1033 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Tampa to near North Newton...and moving northeast at 15 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Newton, Hesston, Hillsboro, North Newton, Goessel, Walton, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Newton Airport and Marion Lake.