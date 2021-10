The Fish Peas plant-based seafood line is a new range of alternative products from the canned fish producer that will provide consumers with a way to incorporate an animal-free option into their diet. The products come in the form of spreads, salads and flakes, which are all crafted using yellow pea protein and come as a response to the growing demand for seafood-like alternatives. The yellow pea is reported by the brand to be one of the most sustainable plant proteins out there, which is based on its carbon footprint estimations when incomes to cultivation, processing, drying and waste management.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO