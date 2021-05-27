Cancel
Mariska Hargitay Meets Eleven-Year-Old Fan Who Employed ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Wisdom in Kidnapping Attempt

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Today ran the story of eleven-year-old Floridian Alyssa, who fought off a knife-wielding attacker and covered him in slime to create physical evidence, it caught the attention of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay (Chicago P.D., Lake Placid). Alyssa’s mother told Today that her daughter thought to use the slime as evidence because of the many dramatized cases she had seen on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her favorite show.

"I've been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it?" Christopher Meloni has no hesitation in accepting the ever-present adulation from his legion of swooning fans. In the latest edition of Interview Magazine, the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star discussed the new moniker bestowed upon him by such followers: "zaddy," which describes an attractive older gentleman with a bit of swag and sex appeal.
Law & Order: SVU has been airing for quite some time, but fans are as loyal as ever. With the premiere of spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni fully returned to the franchise as the beloved Elliot Stabler. The Dick Wolf-created dramas brought several crossovers to the first season of Organized Crime, as well as to Season 22 of SVU, meaning that fans have enjoyed plenty of quality time between Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson once more. And you can bet fans are always vocal with Hargitay and other sabout what they love the most when it comes to Bensler.
"Lights, legend, action," read the recent "Law and Order" Instagram post featuring star Ice-T giving his trademark serious expression. In the Thursday morning post, the intense actor who has portrayed Detective Odafin Tutuola on the hit "Law and Order" series, "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" takes a moment to call "action" while filming season 23.
Mariska Hargitay seems to be recovering well after a serious leg injury. The Law & Order: SVU actress took to Instagram to show off her brace-free look. "Maskless and braceless! Feeling #PrettyInPink #HealedAndInHeels #LadiesNight with this one @therealaliwentworth," she wrote. Hargitay shared a picture outside the hospital last month.
It's been no secret for the past decade that Law & Order: SVU fans wanted to see Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson reunite on screen with Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, and when it actually happened earlier this year, viewers went wild. We've seen that the connection the two actors share isn't just one fostered by their characters, but that they're also friends off-screen. Now, though, after Law & Order: Organized Crime star Dylan McDermott shared a photo of himself and Hargitay, Meloni isn't having it at all.
Is Detective Elliot Stabler undercover? Or has he decided to embrace the criminal underworld after years of working against it? "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star Christopher Meloni hilariously addressed a photo of himself and "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay on Twitter. The picture depicts Meloni seated with...
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale, "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown."]. Terrifyingly, mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) knows how important Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is to Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), which is why he turned his focus on her near the end of the Organized Crime finale. But how the final stand-off — with one of Richard's moles and the NYPD — went down just leaves us with one major question: Why was Benson there?
For 12 years on Law & Order: SVU, fans watched partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) work side-by-side and flirt a bit with a will-they-won't-they relationship. But he was married, and even when he and Kathy (Isabel Gillies) were separated, nothing happened. However, it looks like after Kathy's death to kick off his Organized Crime spinoff, that could very well change.
The Chicago PD season 8 finale proved to be quite the game-changer in more ways than one. Of course, the two biggest storylines throughout the episode were Burgess's (Marina Squerciati) fight to survive following her abduction and Voight's (Jason Beghe) decision to fall back into his old ways of policing in order to get results. Both plotlines should have major implications on season 9 both in terms of the direct fallout for the two characters as well as those around them.