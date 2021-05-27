Mariska Hargitay Meets Eleven-Year-Old Fan Who Employed ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Wisdom in Kidnapping Attempt
When Today ran the story of eleven-year-old Floridian Alyssa, who fought off a knife-wielding attacker and covered him in slime to create physical evidence, it caught the attention of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay (Chicago P.D., Lake Placid). Alyssa’s mother told Today that her daughter thought to use the slime as evidence because of the many dramatized cases she had seen on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her favorite show.television.mxdwn.com