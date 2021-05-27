Mariska Hargitay Meets Eleven-Year-Old Fan Who Employed ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Wisdom in Kidnapping Attempt

Law & Order: SVU has been airing for quite some time, but fans are as loyal as ever. With the premiere of spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni fully returned to the franchise as the beloved Elliot Stabler. The Dick Wolf-created dramas brought several crossovers to the first season of Organized Crime, as well as to Season 22 of SVU, meaning that fans have enjoyed plenty of quality time between Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson once more. And you can bet fans are always vocal with Hargitay and other sabout what they love the most when it comes to Bensler.