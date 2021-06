A different day a different hero for the Chelsea softball team after a 3-2 Division 2 win over Detroit Country Day at Novi Tuesday. The Bulldogs are not built behind one player this season as nearly every player on the team has played a key roll in all the wins for Chelsea this season. The starting nine from top to bottom has no weak spots and a deep bench allows Chelsea Coach Jeff Connelly to pinch hit at any time during a key situation during the game.