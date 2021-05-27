Cancel
Free online ACT prep for students and teachers

By From staff reports
Daily Times
 30 days ago

All Tennessee high school students and teachers have access to free virtual workshops, office hours and classes on how to succeed on the ACT college entrance exam. Beginning this summer, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education, the University of Tennessee at Martin is providing the ACT Success Tactics Workshops and Mastery Classes for free via Zoom, designed for rising 11th and 12th graders, to gain knowledge and skills to prepare for and be successful on the ACT.

