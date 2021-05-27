Guerrero, Hanna lift ISU baseball over first MVC hurdle

Indiana State slugger Ellison Hanna II was committed to solve Illinois State pitcher Colton Johnson.

"I watched that guy this morning for two hours," Hanna said. "We were told to lock in on him on film study."

Hard work resulted in a big reward for Hanna and the Sycamores in their opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Hanna hit two home runs and ISU starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero did the rest as the Sycamores earned a 5-2 victory over Illinois State.

ISU will play the winner of the Southern Illinois-Bradley Wednesday nightcap at Itchy Jones Field at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The SIU-Bradley game concluded after the Tribune-Star's deadline.

For the Sycamores, the start of the tournament was the dream scenario. ISU (28-17) stayed in the winner's bracket, and as a result, kept their NCAA regional hopes intact, and Guerrero gave them the outing every team wants to start a tournament.

Guerrero pitched a complete game. He scattered seven hits, struck out four, and only walked one Redbird. He did it all in 108 pitches and ISU's bullpen is fresh for Thursday.

"I went about everything the same way. The plan was the plan all year, go out and get my team a win. All of my pitches felt good and I let my defense work," Guerrero said.

ISU coach Mitch Hannahs couldn't have been more pleased with what Guerrero gave the Sycamores.

"We've seen some Pitchers of the Year come to this tournament and get their rears handed to them. I think other teams get ready [for an ace]. And we're talking about being ready for a finesse guy. [Guerrero] isn't going to throw something by you, he was to set everything up and mix-and-match. Today, he had all of his pitches," Hannahs said.

Illinois State, who survived a 12-inning winner-take-all contest on Tuesday against Evansville, drew first blood off Guerrero in the second. Joe Butler drove home Tyson Hays with a single to center to give the Redbirds (23-33) the early 1-0 advantage.

Hanna took care of that early Redbird lead with the second pitch he faced. He hit a pitch away to deep right-center. How deep? Hanna's two-run blast — Miguel Rivera had singled — cleared the SIU scoreboard in right-center, a feat rarely seen at Itchy Jones Field.

Hanna was also determined to contribute. The Bahamian senior was part of the 2019 MVC Tournament champions, but didn't play in the postseason. He began playing regularly in the last month of the season and is trying to make the most of his opportunity.

"I was there in 2019, but I didn't play. I feel like I have a lot to prove. It feels good to be a contributor to a win. We have a lot on the line right now. I want to be a major contributor," Hanna said.

Watching Johnson on film was part of his determination.

"I noticed when pitched against Bradley that he threw a lot of fastballs down and for strikes. Most pitchers, when they do that, they're trying to build their curveball off that. I saw his loop on the curveball and to see whether it would be a ball or strike," said Hanna, who hit low pitches for the home runs.

Hannahs noted that Hanna has done a better job of avoiding strikes at the plate, and as a result, he's played more.

ISU's 2-1 lead remained in place until the seventh as both pitchers demonstrated why they were their team's respective aces. At one point, Guerrero retired 10 in a row.

"When we got that lead, it gives you that extra gear. It gives you that something to get going," Guerrero said.

Hanna provided a breakthrough from the tight contest in the seventh inning. On the first pitch he saw from Johnson, he pulled another clout to right. His solo blast likely sailed at least as far as his first did, landing in a field well beyond the right field fence. ISU added one more run via a Josue Urdaneta double later in the seventh to make it 4-1.

"I didn't get to watch the second one because coach Hannahs doesn't like me to watch my home runs," Hanna deadpanned after the game.

ISU tacked on an insurance run in the eighth via a Brian Fuentes double.

ISU did not play Bradley in the regular season after the series was canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the Braves. The Salukis won a series in Terre Haute earlier in May.