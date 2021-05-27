Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Guerrero, Hanna lift ISU baseball over first MVC hurdle

By Todd Aaron Golden • Carbondale, Ill.
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G2To_0aCjhVMa00

Indiana State slugger Ellison Hanna II was committed to solve Illinois State pitcher Colton Johnson.

"I watched that guy this morning for two hours," Hanna said. "We were told to lock in on him on film study."

Hard work resulted in a big reward for Hanna and the Sycamores in their opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Hanna hit two home runs and ISU starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero did the rest as the Sycamores earned a 5-2 victory over Illinois State.

ISU will play the winner of the Southern Illinois-Bradley Wednesday nightcap at Itchy Jones Field at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The SIU-Bradley game concluded after the Tribune-Star's deadline.

For the Sycamores, the start of the tournament was the dream scenario. ISU (28-17) stayed in the winner's bracket, and as a result, kept their NCAA regional hopes intact, and Guerrero gave them the outing every team wants to start a tournament.

Guerrero pitched a complete game. He scattered seven hits, struck out four, and only walked one Redbird. He did it all in 108 pitches and ISU's bullpen is fresh for Thursday.

"I went about everything the same way. The plan was the plan all year, go out and get my team a win. All of my pitches felt good and I let my defense work," Guerrero said.

ISU coach Mitch Hannahs couldn't have been more pleased with what Guerrero gave the Sycamores.

"We've seen some Pitchers of the Year come to this tournament and get their rears handed to them. I think other teams get ready [for an ace]. And we're talking about being ready for a finesse guy. [Guerrero] isn't going to throw something by you, he was to set everything up and mix-and-match. Today, he had all of his pitches," Hannahs said.

Illinois State, who survived a 12-inning winner-take-all contest on Tuesday against Evansville, drew first blood off Guerrero in the second. Joe Butler drove home Tyson Hays with a single to center to give the Redbirds (23-33) the early 1-0 advantage.

Hanna took care of that early Redbird lead with the second pitch he faced. He hit a pitch away to deep right-center. How deep? Hanna's two-run blast — Miguel Rivera had singled — cleared the SIU scoreboard in right-center, a feat rarely seen at Itchy Jones Field.

Hanna was also determined to contribute. The Bahamian senior was part of the 2019 MVC Tournament champions, but didn't play in the postseason. He began playing regularly in the last month of the season and is trying to make the most of his opportunity.

"I was there in 2019, but I didn't play. I feel like I have a lot to prove. It feels good to be a contributor to a win. We have a lot on the line right now. I want to be a major contributor," Hanna said.

Watching Johnson on film was part of his determination.

"I noticed when pitched against Bradley that he threw a lot of fastballs down and for strikes. Most pitchers, when they do that, they're trying to build their curveball off that. I saw his loop on the curveball and to see whether it would be a ball or strike," said Hanna, who hit low pitches for the home runs.

Hannahs noted that Hanna has done a better job of avoiding strikes at the plate, and as a result, he's played more.

ISU's 2-1 lead remained in place until the seventh as both pitchers demonstrated why they were their team's respective aces. At one point, Guerrero retired 10 in a row.

"When we got that lead, it gives you that extra gear. It gives you that something to get going," Guerrero said.

Hanna provided a breakthrough from the tight contest in the seventh inning. On the first pitch he saw from Johnson, he pulled another clout to right. His solo blast likely sailed at least as far as his first did, landing in a field well beyond the right field fence. ISU added one more run via a Josue Urdaneta double later in the seventh to make it 4-1.

"I didn't get to watch the second one because coach Hannahs doesn't like me to watch my home runs," Hanna deadpanned after the game.

ISU tacked on an insurance run in the eighth via a Brian Fuentes double.

ISU did not play Bradley in the regular season after the series was canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the Braves. The Salukis won a series in Terre Haute earlier in May.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
857
Followers
131
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Hanna, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Hannahs
Person
Joe Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Mvc#Isu#Mvc#Illinois State#Itchy Jones Field#Siu Bradley#The Tribune Star#Bahamian#Braves#Salukis#Terre Haute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.