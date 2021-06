The Miami Dolphins are one of two teams to have reached an all-important COVID-19 vaccination threshold among the team’s players. Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints are the first two teams to have 85% or more of each team’s players receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is notable because it’s been speculated by several sports news outlets that, should teams reach that vaccination percentage mark, teams will have many of the 2020 COVID protocols lifted come training camp, the preseason, and the 2021 regular season. Breer notes that nothing has been agreed to yet in that regard, but that the “NFL and NFLPA have discussed relaxed protocols for teams over that threshold.”