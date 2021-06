“We are excited to see our partnership with the ADE being recognized at a national level,” says Michael Kessler, Founder and COO of MyVRSpot. The solution has evolved so much since initial roll-out with the state almost ten years ago. Starting with the ADE’s vision to create a statewide learning object repository, and then growing that to a solution that provides all of the teachers and students in the state a place to create, edit, share, broadcast, and collaborate on media, is just awesome,” he adds.