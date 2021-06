Xbox has quietly announced that it will be making streaming sticks that would allow gamers to play “on any TV or monitor”.The news comes as part of an update the video game giant, owned by Microsoft, published ahead of the E3 conference.Streaming sticks may not be the only way that Xbox is looking to get more games into the hands of players, as it also says that it is “working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller.”Microsoft’s head of Xbox Phil Spencer had previously said that a dedicated...