Chicago PD season 8 finale: Are Upton, Halstead getting married?

In the closing minutes of Chicago PD season 8, we had a moment that feels like one for the ages — at least if you’re a fan of Upton and Halstead. Are the two parties getting married? We haven’t seen them walking down the altar yet, but it feels like we’re moving in that direction! The two went through so much helping to find Burgess within this episode, and then the two had to consider their own future. How could they continue to work together while also pursuing a romantic relationship? It feels like being married is a solution they’re happy to pursue! Upton suggested it, and it feels like Jay is more than happy to go along with that.