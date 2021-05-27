Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago PD season 8 finale: Are Upton, Halstead getting married?

cartermatt.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the closing minutes of Chicago PD season 8, we had a moment that feels like one for the ages — at least if you’re a fan of Upton and Halstead. Are the two parties getting married? We haven’t seen them walking down the altar yet, but it feels like we’re moving in that direction! The two went through so much helping to find Burgess within this episode, and then the two had to consider their own future. How could they continue to work together while also pursuing a romantic relationship? It feels like being married is a solution they’re happy to pursue! Upton suggested it, and it feels like Jay is more than happy to go along with that.

cartermatt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Getting Married#Chicago Pd#Blue Bloods#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Relationships
Related
TV Seriesonechicagocenter.com

Is Chicago PD season 6 streaming on Netflix?

Is Chicago PD season 6 streaming on Netflix? One Chicago fans might be looking for this season on the popular streaming service, even though we’re now headed toward the ninth season—it’s that worth rewatching. The sixth season introduced a political storyline, in which the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 21: Raymond Reddington tells the truth

Before tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 even aired, we saw all sorts of frantic promotion promising big reveals. This would be the time when the veil was lifted on a NUMBER of big things. Take, for example, Raymond Reddington’s thirty-year project, and why it was so important to keep secrets from Liz as a means of protecting her.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Manifest': NBC cancels drama series after 3 seasons

June 15 (UPI) -- Manifest won't return for Season 4. TVLine reported Monday that NBC has canceled the supernatural drama series after three seasons. Manifest is created by Jeff Rake and starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Jack Messina. The series followed the crew and passengers of a missing plane who suddenly reappear after five years.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

NCIS lines up The Good Wife star for major season 19 role

NCIS season 19 is set to welcome a brand new cast member when it returns, as if Mark Harmon's decision to stay with the series hadn't been exciting enough. As the NCIS franchise continues to grow, the original series itself is still going strong, with reports that a well-known TV star is on the verge of joining the team.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

FBI season 4: Will we get FBI: Most Wanted crossover event?

As we prepare for FBI season 4, should we also prepare ourselves for an epic crossover event? We would understand the natural curiosity here for multiple reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we were so short on these big events for much of last season. Due to the global health crisis, almost every major show out there had to shut down the idea of visiting sets other than their own. It was too risky even with all of the virus protocols in place, and the goal was to reduce contact as much as possible.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance at a season 4?

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? After the shocking ending to season 3, we definitely understand having a thirst for more!. This is where we wish we had some good news to pass along but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Not only is there no new episode of Manifest on the air tonight, but there’s a good chance that you won’t see any more episodes ever. Since the two-hour finale aired NBC decided to cancel the high-concept drama starring Josh Dallas, and now studio Warner Bros. TV is doing what they can in order to find a new home elsewhere.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What’s next for Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD season 9?

As we continue to look back on Chicago PD season 8, we’re breaking down the season for each of the show’s characters. Did your favorite character have a good season or a bad season? What were their strong points and were there any weaknesses? Was the character affected by the show’s writing, or vice versa? Where could they go from here?
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Happens to Gibbs' Boat on the Season 18 Finale of 'NCIS'? (SPOILERS)

The following contains spoilers from the NCIS Season 18 finale that aired on May 25. Mark Harmon's NCIS character Leroy Jethro Gibbs is a pretty quirky guy, and so is the rest of the crew. However, fans everywhere would agree that the man with rules like, "Never go anywhere without a knife" and "Don't ever accept an apology from someone that just sucker-punched you" is the most interesting character of them all.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Blacklist: Season Nine; Megan Boone Leaving NBC Drama Series

Viewers of The Blacklist will see a big exit in the eighth season finale later this month. Star Megan Boone is departing the NBC drama, per Deadline. The decision for her to leave the series was made prior to the drama being renewed for a ninth season earlier this year.
Houston, TXUS Magazine

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 Cast: Meet the Houston Newlyweds

The newlyweds are back! After the most-watched season ever, Married at First Sight will return with season 13 — and a three-hour premiere. This season, ten singles in Houston, Texas, head to the altar, hopeful that the experts have paired them with their perfect match. If they haven’t, they won’t figure it out until after they say, “I do.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: What lies ahead for Sean Murray as McGee?

As we prepare for NCIS season 19, what is the future going to hold for Sean Murray as Timothy McGee? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through here!. At the center of McGee’s stories will have to be about Gibbs. Is he coming back to the team? So much of Tim’s story is dependent on what happens with his one-time boss out in the field, and addressing this will have to be paramount for whatever comes next.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago Fire season 9 on Hulu?

Now that Chicago Fire season 9 is officially in the record books, One Chicago fans are looking for places to watch the season online. Whether they missed an episode when it premiered on NBC at some point, or they want to go back and check out a favorite moment, streaming info is almost as important to fans as broadcast info.
TV SeriesPopculture

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Finale Almost Delivers Fin’s Wedding to Former ‘Blue Bloods’ Star

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 finale plans to end things on a high note before continuing into the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale on Thursday night. Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) is set to marry his fiancee, Sgt. Phoebe Baker, played by former Blue Bloods star Jennifer Esposito. The two detectives worked together on the narcotics squad decades ago, before Fin joined SVU.