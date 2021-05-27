TBI launches resource to help guardians document children's info
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday launched a new resource aimed at helping guardians further protect children. TN KidKit will allow parents and guardians to document key details, including facts and photographs, about children in their care in case an emergency arises. The information can be printed or digitally stored, making it easy to share with law enforcement if a child goes missing, TBI said in a press release.www.thedailytimes.com