Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hockley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lubbock Texas.