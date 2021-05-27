Cancel
Congress & Courts

Is Ed Markey the new Bernie Sanders?

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ed Markey, long overshadowed by his fellow Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, has been making legislative waves since winning reelection in November. Local experts say his primary win against Joe Kennedy III has given the senator a new zeal. There are lots of comparisons between Ed Markey and the more famous Bernie Sanders.

Congress & Courtsfreespeech.org

Bernie Sanders on Importance of Infrastructure Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders joins Thom Hartmann to give an update on the infrastructure bills. He says it is going to be the most important piece of legislation since the 1930s. But will it pass? This piece of legislation includes road, bridges and putting people back into good well-paid jobs. Bernie...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Biden Touts $1.2T Infrastructure Deal, Faces Skepticism in Senate

President Joe Biden and Senate negotiators secured a once-elusive bipartisan deal on infrastructure reform Thursday, but they are now confronting the hardest part of their challenge: selling the plan to skeptical members in order to get it signed into law. Biden and Democrats, however, are tasked with an even more...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Foreign Policy1stnews.com

Don’t start Cold War with China, says Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders warned the political establishment in Washington against casting China as an “existential threat”; to the United States and urged it not to start a new Cold War with China on Thursday. In his opinion piece for Foreign Affairs, “Washington’s Dangerous New Consensus on China,” Sanders wrote...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS AND SEN. ROB PORTMAN JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY – PLUS: FIONA HILL

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) Former Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council; Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution. White House Bureau Chief, The Washington Post; NBC News Senior Political Analyst. Brad Todd. Republican Strategist. __. For more information, contact:. Richard Hudock. NBC News. e: Richard.Hudock@nbcuni.com.
Foreign Policyamericasnewshub.com

Bernie Sanders’s Unimpressive New China Strategy | National Review

Bernie Sanders has written an essay in Foreign Affairs, titled “Washington’s Dangerous New Consensus on China,” to sketch out the contours of a progressive China policy cognizant of the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party without giving into the emerging bipartisan attitude “that views the U.S.-Chinese relationship as a zero-sum economic and military struggle.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Urges Cooperation Over Confrontation With China

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has called for increased cooperation between the United States and China to avoid "a new Cold War." Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent years, with a bitter trade dispute and former President Donald Trump blaming China for not doing more to suppress the coronavirus outbreak at the end of 2019.