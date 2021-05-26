Cancel
Vatican is sued over artwork on 2020 Easter stamp

Cover picture for the articleAn artist is suing the Vatican City’s telecommunications office for featuring her artwork on an Easter stamp without permission or attribution. The artwork by street artist Alessia Babrow is shown on the Vatican City’s €1.15 Easter stamp issued Feb. 14, 2020 (Scott 1733). In announcing the stamp last year, the...

Related
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

Spain’s postal service accused of racism over flesh-toned stamps

Collection is supposed to highlight inequalities but lightest skin-tone stamp is worth more than darkest. Spain’s state-owned postal service has been accused of a damaging and counterproductive approach to equality after issuing a set of flesh-toned, anti-racism stamps in which the stamp with the lightest skin colour is worth more than twice as much as the darkest one.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘An absolute disaster’: Spanish post office in race row over equality stamps

Spain’s post office was mired in a racism row over a new stamp collection designed to raise awareness of prejudice against people of colour to mark the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd.Correos, the state-run postal service, was accused by anti-racism campaigners of reinforcing the idea that black lives were worth less than those of white people because of how the stamps were priced.The Equality Stamps collection comes in different colours from light brown to black. The light brown ones were the most expensive at €1.60 (£1.38) while the cheapest black ones cost €0.70.“The darker the stamp, the...
ReligionUS News and World Report

German Catholic Abuse Victims Meet Papal Investigators

BERLIN (Reuters) - Victims of Catholic Church sex abuse met on Tuesday with two senior bishops sent by the Pope to investigate the German archdiosese of Cologne, which has come under increasing pressure after a report found hundreds of historic cases. The Pope's two envoys are looking at possible mistakes...
Worldchinachristiandaily.com

Pilgrimage to Five Churches in Ningbo

In late April 2021, my colleagues and I visited five churches in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. Although the entrance was not allowed into some of them because it was not Sunday, we still witnessed the glory of the temples of God. I would now like to share my impressions with you as follows.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Slap to Macron puts focus on ultra-right groups

PARIS (AP) — Bubbling beneath France’s political landscape is an assortment of ultra-right groups, a subculture that shot to the nation’s attention when a young man slapped President Emmanuel Macron and blurted out a centuries-old royalist cry. Ultra-rightist groups are considered increasingly dangerous despite their small following and are on...
LifestyleTimes Daily

France is back: Borders reopen to American tourists, others

PARIS (AP) — After “a very bad year,” Paris tour operator Marc Vernhet sees a ray of light with the promised return of tourists from the United States and elsewhere who are welcome in France as of Wednesday if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
ReligionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Head of German Catholic Church, Offers Resignation to Pope Francis

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who leads Germany’s Catholic Church, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis over a clerical sex-abuse scandal that has rocked Germany. In a letter posted in German and Italian, Marx wrote that he shared responsibility for the “catastrophe” of clerical sex abuse. Recent reports have found that hundreds of children have been abused by priests for decades. Many were moved among dioceses, endangering more children. Francis has not yet accepted the resignation and asked Marx to stay in place until he decides. But last week, the pope deployed a team to investigate the Archdiocese of Cologne over its handling of the scandal. “I have to share responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse by officials of the Church over past decades,” Marx wrote, adding that his stepping down would offer a new direction for the German church.
Religionqatar-tribune.com

Pope acknowledges ‘horror’ of mass grave of children in Canada

As Canada reels from the discovery of a mass grave of children at a school formerly run by the Catholic Church, Pope Francis expressed his shock in comments after his traditional Angelus prayer in St Peter’s square in Rome on Sunday. “I received the news from Canada with horror,” the...
Politicsexpressnews.com

Woman wanted by Vatican asks Italian government to intervene

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for an Italian intelligence analyst wanted by the Vatican on embezzlement-related charges have asked Italy's government to press papal prosecutors to decide whether to put her on trial or archive the case. In a June 8 registered letter and an email to the Italian embassy to...
ReligionNY Daily News

Italian nun stabbed 19 times beatified by the Roman Catholic Church

A nun who was assaulted and stabbed 19 times by three teenage girls in Italy was beatified as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday. Before her beatification ceremony, which took place in a northern region of Italy, Pope Francis gave praiseworthy remarks of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti while also calling her killers “prisoners of evil.”
Religionkgoradio.com

Pope Francis makes extensive revision to Catholic Church law

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. The new revision insists that bishops...
Religionamericamagazine.org

On Pentecost, Pope Francis calls on the church to reject ideologies of ‘conservatives and progressives, right and left’

Pope Francis sprinkles holy water as he celebrates Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 23, 2021. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis called for unity in the church and rejection of the ideologies “that divide and separate us,” as he celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the feast of Pentecost. He told believers worldwide that “the Holy Spirit is telling the Church that today is the time for comforting.”
Worldfides.org

ASIA/MYANMAR - The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military"

2021-06-08 The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military" 2021-05-28 Loikaw (Agenzia Fides) - It is a serious and dramatic situation in the diocese of Loikaw, in the Burmese state of Kayah (eastern Myanmar), where the conflict between the Burmese army and the popular defense forces that oppose the military junta, after the coup of February 1 status is wreaking havoc. The local Catholic Church is doing everything possible to help the internally displaced, but "the churches are in the sights of the military": this is what Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General of the Catholic diocese of Loikaw reports. Given the sudden death of the Bishop and the vacant bishopric, Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General, is governing the ordinary pastoral care of the diocese.
PoliticsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic loses genocide appeal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ratko Mladic, the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle Tuesday when U.N. judges rejected his appeals and affirmed his life sentence. The ruling...