Minorities

Introducing the Emerging LGBTQ Leaders of Color Fund

borealisphilanthropy.org
 8 days ago

Starting today, the Transforming Movements Fund will now be known as the Emerging LGBTQ Leaders of Color Fund. We began this fund in 2015 as a collaborative effort with Arcus Foundation, Ford Foundation, and anonymous donors because we saw LGBTQ young people as the vanguards of social justice movements emerging throughout the country. In our first 6 years, TMF successfully identified and provided support to young LGBTQ leaders of color across the country. We believe in our unique model of scaffolding support because we aim to not only fight for causes but to also invest in these young organizers as the leaders we need to steward us into a liberated future.

borealisphilanthropy.org
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
MinoritiesThe Hill

The Lavender Book: travel guidance for LGBTQ+ people of color

Lavender Book is like the historic Green Book, but for people of color in the LGBTQ+ community. Users can rate their experience on the app. With so many anti-LGBTQ+ policies and the high rate of suicide, boosters hope the app could even save lives by helping people find safe spaces.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Local Leaders Mark Beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month

June is LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) Pride Month, and Montgomery County and state leaders are expressing their support on social media. This month is designated Pride Month because in June 1969, a series of demonstrations called the Stonewall Uprising began. On June 28, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village in New York City. The raid led to days of protests regarded as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the U.S.
Des Moines, IAdsmmagazine.com

Announcing Our 2021 LGBTQ Legacy Leaders

We at dsm are pleased to announce the 2021 honorees for our annual LGBTQ Legacy Leader Awards, spotlighting leaders and role models across the state for their work in advancing equality of LGBTQ+ individuals and for their other civic contributions. The honorees include five people from the LGBTQ community as...
Broomfield, COguyleen4mayor.com

LGBTQ Victory Fund Endorses Guyleen Castriotta for Broomfield Mayor

National organization endorses Guyleen because she will be a strong voice for equality when elected. Broomfield, Colorado – Today LGBTQ Victory Fund – the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people to public office – endorsed Guyleen Castriotta for Broomfield Mayor. The endorsement signals Victory Fund’s confidence that Guyleen is well-positioned to win the council race and will be a strong voice for equality once elected. Guyleen would be first openly LGBTQ person to be Mayor of Broomfield if she wins her race.
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Faith leaders say ARP funding needed for housing

MONTPELIER — Faith leaders are urging the Legislature to use American Rescue Plan dollars for housing to help the state’s homeless population. Vermont Interfaith Action held a news conference at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier on Wednesday to make their plea to lawmakers who are currently trying to figure out how the state should spend the money it will receive from the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oklahoma City, OKwaltersherald.com

Public Charter Leaders Praise Funding Solution Legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 24, 2021 - The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association (OPCSA) today applauded the passage of Senate Bill 229, which provides equalized funding for the state’s public charter schools. SB 229 creates the Redbud School Funding Act which uses medical marijuana taxes and the Public Common School Building Equalization Fund to provide annual per-student building funds to public…
MinoritiesPopSugar

5 Activewear Brands Supporting The LGBTQ+ Community Beyond Rainbow-Colored Gear

Every June, brands of all kinds incorporate rainbows into every aspect of their image. Whether brands present rainbow products or rainbow social media handles, they tend to show their "support" for the LGBTQ+ community with an avalanche of rainbows. While these colorful gestures are a sign of progress in terms of representation, there is still much more that can be done by brands, especially large companies, to financially support, amplify the voices of, and uplift LGBTQ+ communities. In the world of activewear, as brands change their colors for the month of June, each of these five fitness brands are opening their wallets and/or hiring queer creatives to design their collection, going beyond simply slapping a rainbow on their activewear for Pride. Take a look at some of the available fitness pieces ahead.
Minoritiesriverbender.com

More than 100 LGBTQ candidates compete in Mexican election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For years, transgender activist Roshell Terranova protested in the streets and knocked on the doors of Mexico’s Congress to make the demands of the country's LGBTQ community known. Now thanks to her efforts and an electoral rule change, Terranova is running for Congress in a first for Mexico.
San Diego, CAafpglobal.org

A Q&A With Emerging Leader Miguel Lopez

In this Q&A, AFP chats with emerging leader Miguel Lopez, prospect research analyst at The San Diego Foundation and member of the AFP San Diego Chapter, about his start in fundraising, and about his experiences as a gay Mexican man. How did you initially get into the fundraising profession? How...
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

The Colorful World of Austin’s LGBTQ Community

Dazzling drag queens like Louisianna Purchase, one free-spirited cultural icon with political aspirations, and countless queer-owned businesses that have become bellwethers nationwide. For decades, Austin’s LGBTQ community has been central to the city’s celebration of individuality. So, with June kicking off a summer’s worth of Pride festivities across the country (culminating in Austin’s own week-long event), we’re paying homage to the luminaries, organizations, and movements fueling the city’s most colorful scene today.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

HACEP receives ARP funds to provide emergency housing for 100+ families

Thursday morning, officials with the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HACEP) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $653,340 in emergency housing vouchers to the HACEP as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “The pandemic has impacted families...
Washington Stateodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Washington Women in PR Names Emerging Leaders

Washington Women in Public Relations names its 2021 class of Emerging Leaders Awards. The awards honor five women between 25 and 35 who have excelled in public relations and related fields, and given back to the industry by contributing their skills and talents to innovative initiatives and projects. Curley Company vice president Stefani Alexander won in the Small/Boutique Agency category, and Edelman senior account executive, corporate affairs Rosemary Girard took home the award in the Mid- to Large-Sized Agency category. The government award went to Rachel Stephens, press secretary, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, U.S. House of Representatives; Maggie McClain, senior director of communications, Food Allergy Research & Education, was recognized for her work in the non-profit sector; and the award for in-house work went to Emily Newman, Senior Speechwriter, National Association of REALTORS®
Economycapitolcommunicator.com

WWPR Announces 2021 Emerging Leaders Awards Winners

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) named its 2021 class of Emerging Leaders Awards (ELAs) on May 21. The five winners were selected from a diverse slate of rising stars, ages 25-35, who have excelled in public relations and related fields, and given back to the industry by contributing their skills and talents to innovative initiatives and projects.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Nearly $100M In Long COVID Funding Introduced In Congress

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) have introduced the historic COVID-19 Long Haulers Act ( H.R. 2754)—bipartisan legislation authorizing and funding research and education initiatives benefiting so-called "long haulers," an estimated 25-35% of COVID-19 patients who experience long-term effects of the virus.