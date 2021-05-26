Introducing the Emerging LGBTQ Leaders of Color Fund
Starting today, the Transforming Movements Fund will now be known as the Emerging LGBTQ Leaders of Color Fund. We began this fund in 2015 as a collaborative effort with Arcus Foundation, Ford Foundation, and anonymous donors because we saw LGBTQ young people as the vanguards of social justice movements emerging throughout the country. In our first 6 years, TMF successfully identified and provided support to young LGBTQ leaders of color across the country. We believe in our unique model of scaffolding support because we aim to not only fight for causes but to also invest in these young organizers as the leaders we need to steward us into a liberated future.borealisphilanthropy.org