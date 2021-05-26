Introducing the Emerging LGBTQ Leaders of Color Fund

Every June, brands of all kinds incorporate rainbows into every aspect of their image. Whether brands present rainbow products or rainbow social media handles, they tend to show their "support" for the LGBTQ+ community with an avalanche of rainbows. While these colorful gestures are a sign of progress in terms of representation, there is still much more that can be done by brands, especially large companies, to financially support, amplify the voices of, and uplift LGBTQ+ communities. In the world of activewear, as brands change their colors for the month of June, each of these five fitness brands are opening their wallets and/or hiring queer creatives to design their collection, going beyond simply slapping a rainbow on their activewear for Pride. Take a look at some of the available fitness pieces ahead.