A hospital has issued a ‘black alert’ as hundreds of patients flooded its A&E department – days after doctors across the NHS warned of pressure from record admissions.Barnsley Hospital found itself at breaking point as the number of patients arriving at its emergency department each day passed 300, according to internal emails seen by The Independent.The South Yorkshire hopital was forced to declare OPEL 4 status – referring to “operational pressures escalation level” – on Tuesday as it struggled to find beds. The “black alert” is the highest and is issued when a hospital is “struggling or unable to...