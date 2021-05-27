Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

3 Flower Mound police officers shot, injured responding to welfare check, officials say

WFAA
WFAA
 22 days ago
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Three Flower Mound police officers were injured after being shot while responding to a welfare check Wednesday evening, officials said. Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call involving a possibly suicidal person at a home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with a man, who was the sole occupant of the home.

