Cell-based assay for ciliopathy patients to improve accurate diagnosis using ALPACA

Food allergy (FA) affects approximately 3 to 4% of the adult population in westernized countries. Suspected FA is even more prevalent and requires extensive diagnostic work-up. Within this study, we evaluated whether assessment of the integrity of the epithelial barrier by confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) during colonoscopy can be used as a screening tool to identify patients with FA. 60 patients with suspected FA were prospectively included. Serology with total and food-specific IgE, anti-tissue transglutaminase, skin prick testing, food intolerance tests, food intake registration and assessment of clinical complaints were performed. During colonocopy, standardized CLE was performed in the terminal ileum and at two colorectal sites. Analysis of CLE images included functional (i.e. presence of epithelial barrier dysfunction) and quantitative parameters of intestinal architecture. 27 of 60 patients (45%) were diagnosed with FA. Barrier dysfunction was analyzed on 65.837 ileal and on 93.251 colonic images. 96% of patients with FA exhibited functional and structural barrier defects while barrier dysfunction was found in only 33% of patients without FA (p < 0.0001). Visualizing barrier dysfunction with CLE for in vivo diagnosis of FA had a sensitivity and specificity of 96% and 67%, respectively, with a positive and negative prediction of 70% and 96%, respectively. Parameters intrinsic to the crypt architecture including crypt diameter, intercrypt distance, crypt lumen diameter and colonic vasculature were not different between patients with and without FA. CLE-based imaging of the intestinal barrier during colonoscopy might help in stratifying patients with suspected FA for further diagnostic work-up.