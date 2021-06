The Bowling Green Hot Rods were shut out by the Rome Braves in a 5-0 loss Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga. Jacob Lopez and Jared Shuster started the game for their respective teams and worked four scoreless innings, but the Braves (20-18) got on the board first with a run against Hot Rods reliever Chris Muller. Shean Michel led off the fifth inning with a single and went to second when Cody Milligan grounded out to second. A wild pitch moved Michel to third and he scored on a balk to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.