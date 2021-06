Goodrum went 2-for-4 with a home run and two additional RBI in Monday's win over the Royals. Goodrum was one of two Detroit players that recorded multiple hits in this one, but he also made his presence felt in other categories. This contest ended a four-game slump for Goodrum, and this was also his first multi-hit game since May 24. It was also the first time he homered since May 1, when he did it against the Yankees. He now has five homers on the season.