Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France to introduce tougher quarantine for arrivals from UK

Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new mandatory measure will be similar to limits imposed in Germany on people travelling from the UK. France is to impose a mandatory quarantine on visitors from the UK to prevent the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, the government has said. Spokesman Gabriel Attal said the new...

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Arrivals#Uk#Indian#French#British#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtourtelegraph.com

Norway to Scrap COVID Entry Quarantine for Vaccinated Arrivals

Norway announced on Wednesday that from later this week those who have been fully vaccinated or have been exposed to Coronavirus in the country will be exempt from entry quarantine, and that vaccine passport holders from the EU will also be exempt from quarantine. Those fully vaccinated in Norway or...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

No. Americans Visiting The UK Don’t “Have To Quarantine For 10 Days”

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

Quarantine for Taiwan arrivals increased to 21 days

Health authorities have increased the quarantine requirement for Taiwan arrivals from 14 to 21 days. Starting from June 11 all individuals who in the 21 days prior to entering Macau have been in Taiwan will be subject to medical observation measures for a period of 21 days in a place to be designated as required by the health authority, plus seven days of health self-management.
Europeboxden.com

UK and France in acrimonious clash over Northern Ireland

A bitter row has erupted between the UK and European Union (EU) leaders after the French President, Emmanuel Macron, said at the G7 summit that Northern Ireland is “not part of the UK”. At a press conference earlier today (June 13), Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, fired back by saying Northern...
Public Healthttgmedia.com

Italy imposes five-day quarantine on UK visitors

The Italian government has introduced a new quarantine requirement for UK visitors to the country. Italian health minister Roberto Speranza announced via Facebook that he had signed an order that now requires UK visitors to Italy to quarantine for five days on arrival with a “swab requirement”. Previously, UK visitors...
SoccerPosted by
WDBO

Italy to require 5-day quarantines for travelers from UK

ROME — (AP) — Starting Monday, Italy is requiring people who arrive from Britain to do five days of quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 swab test. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he signed that order as concern builds about a soaring increase of coronavirus cases in Britain involving the delta variant. That variant is responsible for over 90% of the new infections in the U.K. So far, it has been detected in relatively few infections in Italy.
U.K.alethonews.com

A glimpse inside the UK’s “quarantine hotels”

A short video was recently brought to our attention on twitter. It shows a man and woman (off-camera) pulling up to a chainlink fence around a concrete yard and engaging in a brief conversation with a man on the other side. The man is one of several dozen people walking...
Worldcanadiantravelnews.ca

Canadians Can Now Visit France Without Quarantine

It’s a lot easier for Canadians to take a vacation in France today. Americans, too. The government of France today reclassified both Canada and the U.S. as “green” countries under their so-called traffic light lassification system for COVID-19 travel restrictions, which means it feels COVID cases in both countries are low enough to allow visitors to travel more freely.
Public Healthislandfm.com

Longer Isolation For More UK Arrivals

Passengers arriving into Guernsey from the north of Scotland and Yorkshire and the Humber now face two weeks isolation. The regions have been upgraded to Category 4 on the States of Guernsey's travel list. That means quarantine until a negative day 13 Covid test. Other changes that took effect at...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Holidays could be ON for fully vaccinated Brits: Ministers consider sparing double-jabbed travellers from quarantine - and America's top doctor says UK is set to have a travel corridor to US by the end of summer

America's chief medical advisor says Britons might be able to travel more freely to the US by the end of summer - and the UK Government is also said to be considering plans to bring back overseas holidays for the vaccinated. Dr Anthony Fauci said it was a 'reasonably good...
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Youths Spur Delta Variant in UK, Tourists & Quarantine

BBC- The Covid-19 epidemic in England is growing, scientists tracking it say – with much of it being driven by younger people who are not yet vaccinated. The analysis, from the React-1 study, looked at the period 20 May to 7 June. However, tentative signs in the latest daily data...
Public Health1stnews.com

Italy re-imposes quarantine on arrivals for Britain

Italy is reintroducing a five-day quarantine on arrivals from Britain after a spike in coronavirus cases there; Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Friday. “I have signed a new order that… introduces a five day quarantine with a requirement to take a test for those coming from Britain,” he wrote on Facebook.
Lifestylerepublicbroadcasting.org

UK: Heathrow Airport Is Now a Quarantine Prison

Quarantine hotels were introduced by the UK government on February 15, 2021 as a means to prevent the spread of the virus and its variants from countries and territories where travel to the UK is banned. Travelers to the UK who have visited or passed through any of these areas are required to complete a full 10-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel. According to this article, time outdoors was limited to a 20-minute walk while escorted by security. The cost was $3342 for 10 days. A conversation with a quarantine detainee taking exercise in the Heathrow car park who was harassed by a guard is posted in the video below.While the UK is subjected to lockdowns and severe restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a crowded barbecue at the G7 summit in Cornwall. There were more than 30 people who attended the barbecue, social distancing was ignored and only the staff wore masks. He is now facing backlash.
Public Healthwsau.com

Hong Kong to shorten quarantine for most arrivals to 7 days

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s government said on Monday that it would shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated people arriving in the city to seven days from 14 days provided travellers show sufficient antibodies against the coronavirus. Leader Carrie Lam, who was speaking at a press briefing, said the...