France to introduce tougher quarantine for arrivals from UK

Quarantine hotels were introduced by the UK government on February 15, 2021 as a means to prevent the spread of the virus and its variants from countries and territories where travel to the UK is banned. Travelers to the UK who have visited or passed through any of these areas are required to complete a full 10-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel. According to this article, time outdoors was limited to a 20-minute walk while escorted by security. The cost was $3342 for 10 days. A conversation with a quarantine detainee taking exercise in the Heathrow car park who was harassed by a guard is posted in the video below.While the UK is subjected to lockdowns and severe restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a crowded barbecue at the G7 summit in Cornwall. There were more than 30 people who attended the barbecue, social distancing was ignored and only the staff wore masks. He is now facing backlash.