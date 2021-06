The most famous lion in the world has died in one of Africa’s most important conservation reserves.Scarface the lion — named for a scar over his right eye — was 14 years old and passed away of natural causes in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Game Reserve on 11 June.The Mara Predator Conservation Programme said on Facebook: “At 1pm local time, Scarface took his last breath. He died in peace without any disturbance from vehicle and hyenas. We were the only vehicle on the scene and by his side, hoping to give him any kind of comfortThey added: “The Mara has lost...