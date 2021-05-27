The Pulse of Entertainment: Broadway’s Soprano Prima Donna Cheryl Warfield Gives Back via ADVAN
*“Black artists were not allowed to sing operatic solos at the MET (Metropolitan Opera House)…it wasn’t until (Leontyne) Price was a prominent Soprano Prima Donna…the 60’s…not that long ago,” said Broadway soprano operatic vocalist Cheryl Warfield about the Classical music industry and the reason why she developed the “Dynamic Divas” series that highlights three women of color Prima Donna operatic vocalists and her “Fachs & Figures: A Retrospective of the Careers of Cheryl Warfield” project – the next dated March 31st (Eventbrite.com). The last mentioned is a live-stream fundraiser to benefit the Goddard Riverside students of the Performing Arts Conservatory for the under-privileged kids of Upper-Westside, New York.eurweb.com