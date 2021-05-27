The Pulse of Entertainment: Broadway’s Soprano Prima Donna Cheryl Warfield Gives Back via ADVAN

It used to be you could not get a ticket to “Hamilton” to save your life. Then the pandemic hit. And the filmed version of the award winning musical on Disney Plus. Now, when “Hamilton” returns in the fall, you’ve pretty much got your choice of dates and prices. The first few weeks beginning September 29th are backed up with old orders. But as the calendar pages fly through October, November and hit December 1st, a chance to be “in the room” with Alexander H and all his friends is wide open.