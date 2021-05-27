Cancel
Jets to add Matt Burke to staff in game-management role

By Sam Robinson, Pro Football Rumors
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Jets’ Adam Gase era resulted in the franchise tumbling toward the NFL’s basement, the team will hire one of Gase’s former top assistants. Robert Saleh will bring aboard Matt Burke, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. A Dolphins staffer during each of Gase’s three Miami seasons, Burke finished that...

