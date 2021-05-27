Jets to add Matt Burke to staff in game-management role

The Winnipeg Jets will be without one of their top players for the bulk of their second-round series with the Montreal Canadiens. And for good reason, too. On Thursday evening, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that they have suspended Jets forward, Mark Schiefele for four games for his dangerous hit to the head of Montreal's Jake Evans. The hit, which occurred shortly after Evans scored an empty-net goal to secure the Canadiens' game-one victory late in the third period, left the forward lying motionless on the ice before eventually being taken off on a stretcher. Evans was reportedly taken back to the Canadiens' hotel and is "doing fine" and "alert", according to John Shannon. Thankfully, it appears as if he narrowly avoided serious injury.