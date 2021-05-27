Cancel
Moore County, NC

John McKiver, Moore County’s First Black Fire Chief, Receives NC Governor's Highest Honor

By JAYMIE BAXLEY
pilot.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who made local history as Moore County’s first Black fire chief has received one of the state’s highest civilian honors. Chief John McKiver of the Pinebluff Fire Department was given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Wednesday at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for stomach cancer. Conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper, award recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of exemplary service.

www.thepilot.com
