With three golfers finishing in the top five, Duluth East won the Section 7AAA boys golf championship on Saturday at the par-72 Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley. The Greyhounds, who now advance to the Class AAA state tournament June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, shot 309 as a team during the final round on Saturday after combining for a 308 during the opening round on Thursday. At 617, East topped second-place Princeton by eight strokes. Andover, who as a team was just two back after the opening round, finished 15 strokes back in third.