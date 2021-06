A 49-year-old man could be sent to prison after making “false statements” in a £1.5 million compensation claim against the NHS.Darren Dommett, from Grimsby, suffered a fall at home in 2013 after he developed cauda equina syndrome, which causes nerves in the lower back to be severely compressed.Although the condition requires quick treatment, it was not initially diagnosed when he went to the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.He was first treated for the syndrome a week later after visiting his GP, later saying this delayed diagnosis had left him with a permanent disability.In his compensation claim against the...