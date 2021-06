India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics quest overshadowed by controversy over Chinese language sponsor Li-Ning. India’s quest for Olympic glory has run right into a hurdle, even earlier than it could possibly begin.Days after Olympic kits for its athletes have been unveiled by sports activities minister Kiren Rijiju at a particular ceremony, the Indian Olympic Affiliation (IOA) reduce ties with the primary sponsor of the crew, the Chinese language sports activities model Li-Ning.The choice has now change into a diplomatic irritant for New Delhi, after the Chinese language overseas ministry mentioned it anticipated India to view bilateral cooperation in an “goal and truthful method”, reasonably…