Magruder Hospital sets guidelines for screening, masking and visitors. PORT CLINTON - Magruder Hospital advised that individuals are to continue to wear masks when coming into the hospital. Magruder is also now allowing patients to have two visitors. The staff realizes that masking and other protocols vary from place to place, and appreciate everyone’s patience as the hospital does what is best to maintain a safe environment for all those who come through our doors. The building is not yet open to the public, but officials are hopeful that restrictions will continue to lessen over the following weeks.