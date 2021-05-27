Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Over 4 Million Units Worldwide

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, as announced in Capcom's E3 showcase this evening, and it is offering a new chapter in the acclaimed horror experience. We had an inkling that the game would be getting DLC as the unlockable concept art available to view in Village showed off a number of unused story avenues. For example, Ada Wong was seen in an extremely dramatic outfit reminiscent of a plague doctor. The female cast of characters like Lady Dimitrescu got a lot of love from the community... and their adoration did lead to a number of questionable mods for the game. Turns out what really gets gamers going is a nearly ten foot tall vampire with razor sharp talons and a penchant for the blood of virgins. Who knew. There is a theory that Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are actually a part of a trilogy which will end with Resident Evil 9. To be honest, it's a high bar to clear from Village, because there's a Hot Fuzz Easter egg in the remote Romanian settlement. And that gains it major points, naturally.