Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Over 4 Million Units Worldwide

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil is one of Capcom’s biggest franchises, and easily the most popular survival horror series in the world. We saw the launch of Resident Evil Village just last month, and while the introduction of werewolves and vampires might have caused a portion of fans to think that the series has lost its identity, it’s clear that this series still has a ton of mainstream appeal.

twinfinite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesCollider

‘Resident Evil Village’: Let's Break Down the Game's Genius, Zealot, and Big Bad, Mother Miranda

Resident Evil Village succeeds in telling its horror story by merging superstition and science. No character better reflects this curious mix than Mother Miranda, both a genius biologist and a cult leader. By feeding on people’s fears and beliefs, Mother Miranda established herself as a holy figure, a facade built carefully over time in order to give her all the resources she needed to conduct inhuman experiments.
Video GamesPolygon

Resident Evil Village creator answers our spoiler-filled questions

Resident Evil Village has captured the imaginations of survival horror fans since the game’s launch on May 7. And while much of the attention was centered on the game’s tall vampire lady, Countess Alcina Dimitrescu, during the lead-up to Village’s release, players have since become similarly obsessed with the game’s other characters, including Ethan Winters, Chris Redfield, the residents of House Beneviento, and Karl Heisenberg.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Resident Evil Village: A spoiler-heavy Q&A with director Morimasa Sato

Resident Evil Village has captured the imaginations of survival horror fans since the game’s launch on May 7. And while much of the attention was centered on the game’s tall vampire lady, Countess Alcina Dimitrescu, during the lead-up to Village’s release, players have since become similarly obsessed with the game’s other characters, including Ethan Winters, Chris Redfield, the residents of House Beneviento, and Karl Heisenberg.
Video GamesIndiana Gazette

'Resident Evil Village' is easily one of the best games of 2021: review

You don’t just play “Resident Evil Village.” You experience it. The latest go-round in Capcom’s blockbuster franchise completes a stunning transformation for an iconic series. Yes, “Resident Evil” has always had survival horror touches. But it’s never been this serious, and it’s never been this immersive. At times, it doesn’t link as tightly to the franchise as you might want, Chris Redfield appearances notwithstanding, but the end product is still spectacular, drawing you in and never letting you go.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Village Multiplayer, Re:Verse, Will Release Next Month

Capcom announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse, the competitive multiplayer title, will launch next month. The multiplayer-only title was included with Resident Evil Village but was delayed. Capcom did not give a specific date during the presentation. Separate Resident Evil Village DLC is also coming. RE: Verse is a competitive third-person...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Resident Evil Village will be getting DLC

Capcom have kicked off their E3 presentation for 2021 by leading with some hot, sizzling, not at all surprising news. They are in fact planning to develop DLC for their newest and shiniest RE game. That’s right, Resident Evil Village is going to have some DLC at some point. When? They didn’t say. What? They didn’t say that either. It sure is coming though. Oh, and so is the free multiplayer deathmatch mode Re:Verse. That’s launching next month after it was delayed.
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil Village Eased Up On “Tension Curve” After Players Found RE7 Too Scary

Resident Evil Village is a horror game at heart, and it builds on the return to the classic, slower-moving horror of Resident Evil 7 that was also a signature of the early games. However, Capcom took a slightly different approach to how it handled scares this time around, as it didn’t want to overwhelm the player with terror like it sometimes did in Resident Evil 7. After all, what good is having scares if people quit before they see them?
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil Village Boss Fight Guide

Note: This guide is full of spoilers for Resident Evil Village. Read on at your own risk!. Like any Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Village is filled with monstrous bosses, most of whom used to be people. What’s different about this game as opposed to many of the others is that the bosses here often require different approaches to deal with them. While you’ll usually have to unload with whatever guns you have, you also have various things to keep in mind, like the environment, weak points, and puzzle elements that you might not expect when you first show up.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village DLC development has ‘just started’

Resident Evil Village has been a major hit for Capcom, and fans have been clamoring for more. In response, the devs have started production on additional content for the game. Now, the big question is when Resident Evil Village DLC will release. When is the Resident Evil Village DLC coming...
Retailfanboynation.com

Audeze Launches Limited RESIDENT EVIL: Village + Mobius Bundle

Audeze announces Mobius and RESIDENT EVIL: Village Limited Bundle in partnership with Capcom. Audeze and Capcom have teamed up to announce an incredible, limited bundle today at E3! For the first 500 customers, Audeze will offer a free STEAM key of RESIDENT EVIL: Village ($60 value) with the purchase of a Mobius headphone, retail price $399, on audeze.com! This bundle deal is exclusively available on audeze.com and only eligible for North American customers.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Resident Evil Village’ DLC Revealed In Capcom's E3 2021 Showcase

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, as announced in Capcom's E3 showcase this evening, and it is offering a new chapter in the acclaimed horror experience. We had an inkling that the game would be getting DLC as the unlockable concept art available to view in Village showed off a number of unused story avenues. For example, Ada Wong was seen in an extremely dramatic outfit reminiscent of a plague doctor. The female cast of characters like Lady Dimitrescu got a lot of love from the community... and their adoration did lead to a number of questionable mods for the game. Turns out what really gets gamers going is a nearly ten foot tall vampire with razor sharp talons and a penchant for the blood of virgins. Who knew. There is a theory that Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are actually a part of a trilogy which will end with Resident Evil 9. To be honest, it's a high bar to clear from Village, because there's a Hot Fuzz Easter egg in the remote Romanian settlement. And that gains it major points, naturally.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Resident Evil Village DLC is entering development “by popular demand”

We’re about to get more of the latest entry in the Resident Evil series. Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Village DLC is on the way – and, yes, the Re:Verse multiplayer mode is coming soon. Capcom didn’t provide many details on either release as part of its E3 stream today, but more info is apparently coming “soon”.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Resident Evil Re:Verse Gets a Release Window, Village DLC in Development

During Capcom’s E3 showcase, a release window was announced for the upcoming multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re: Verse.Though no specific date has been given, Re: Verse was announced to be coming out this July. If that’s not enough Resident Evil for you, it was also announced that Resident Evil: Village DLC is currently being worked on by Capcom, though no further details were given.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Audeze and Capcom come together for a sweet Resident Evil Village deal

The E3 gaming show is currently taking place in Los Angeles with many big names in the business there. You can expect announcements from hardware makers as well as games companies. Today headphones maker Audeze and Japanese gaming powerhouse Capcom are announcing a special edition of Audeze's Mobius headphones for Capcom's Resident Evil Village game. "The Resident Evil series is the gold-standard of the survival-horror genre, known for its amazing visual quality, thrilling action, and immersive environments," states Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze. "Pairing the acclaimed spatial sound effects of Resident Evil Village with the immersive 3D audio technology from the Mobius headphone delivers… [Continue Reading]
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Resident Evil Village Sales Are Dominating Xbox, PlayStation And Steam

Resident Evil Village‘s streak of shattering records shows no signs of slowing down, it would seem. Released back in May for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC, Capcom’s survival horror sequel has garnered overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike for improving in almost every way on the revised formula established with 2017’s installment. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that this year’s continuation of Ethan Winters’ story has flown off the shelves at a dizzying rate, to the extent that it could well end up surpassing its predecessor’s already impressive figures.