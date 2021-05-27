Cancel
NBA

LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month we told you about images found in beta versions of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 that revealed upcoming new TWS earphones from Beats. Called the "Beats Studio Buds," we could see this product introduced during the upcoming virtual WWDC 2021 developer conference kicking off on June 7th at 1 pm EDT (that's 10am PDT). The product will have an oval shaped charging case, and will be offered in Black, White, and Red.

www.phonearena.com
Person
Lebron James
