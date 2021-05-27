Resident Evil Village has already shipped over 4 million units

It has not been a bad year for werewolves. Back in February, we got Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood, whose title, with its elongating colon and rupturing dash, evokes the painful creak of transformation. Now we have Resident Evil Village, which bristles with decent, rural souls (the hard-bitten sort, used to living off cruel soil) who undergo a change. And never mind the full moon. In the middle of the day, they find themselves furnished with matted pelt and squatting on the rooftops in packs. There, in one of the creepiest spectacles I have seen in a long while, they simply watch—a steady yellow glare through a plume of steamed breath. In one sense, the image is purest Resident Evil: the ordinary is mutated into the outlandish, but the outlandish is rooted in the recognisable, and we arrive at the uncanny. On the other hand, how did we get from viral outbreaks and zombies—Romero Country, in other words—to this, a different kind of lunacy altogether?