Grant, NE

Firemen, volunteers protect homes in Kenton Heights from rain runoff

granttribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen heavy rains fall northwest of Grant, Pheasant Run Golf Course and Kenton Heights usually bear the brunt of the runoff. That was the case again Monday after heavy rains moved through the area Saturday and Sunday nights. According to rain reports on NeRain and the Upper Republican Natural Resources...

www.granttribune.com
City
Grant, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
#Volunteers#Water Resources#Memorial Day Weekend#Firemen#Rain Water#Rain Fall#The Upper Republican#Runoff Water#Kenton Heights#Rain Reports#Rainfall#Heavy Rains#Sandbags#Ponds#Mid Afternoon#Driving#Forecasts
