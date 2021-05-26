Firemen, volunteers protect homes in Kenton Heights from rain runoff

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS...EASTERN KEITH AND WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES At 624 PM CDT/524 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sarben, or 19 miles east of Ogallala, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 515 MDT, a 74 mph gust was reported 5 miles east-southeast of Keystone. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 171. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH