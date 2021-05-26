Penny Briscoe delighted Paralympics athletes will get Covid-19 vaccinations

The Tokyo Olympics countdown clock has 50 days left on Thursday, which poses another problem in postponing the match. The tournament will start on July 23. According to the organizers, some organizers have dropped out of concerns about COVID-19. Most volunteers have little contact with athletes or other key personnel and are unlikely to be vaccinated. Only about 2-3% of Japan’s general population is complete with a very slow deployment. On the contrary, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents in the Olympic athletes’ village to be fully vaccinated. “We have not confirmed individual reasons.” “In addition to concerns about the new coronavirus infection, some people have had difficulty actually working after confirming work shifts, or declined due to changes in their own environment,” the organizer said in a statement. Was there, “said the organizer. Postponed Olympics. Unpaid volunteers are an important workforce in running the Olympics, saving millions of dollars in salaries for organizers. Volunteers usually wear uniforms and eat on working days. And bear the daily commuting costs. According to a survey by the International Olympic Committee on volunteering for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the value of volunteers was at least $ 60 million for 40,000 volunteers. During the medal ceremony. Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the Organizing Committee, once again promised that the Olympic Games would be safe for athletes. “The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee will absolutely protect the health of athletes.” But-it says the Olympics should not be held on July 23. All but $ 6.7 billion are publicly funded. The IOC’s contribution is about $ 1.5 billion. Japan has more than 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, far less than other comparable countries, but more than many Asian neighbors. .Positive upon arrival in Tokyo. Players were separated from the team and quarantined. At the beginning of the week, Jamaican soccer players were unable to go to Japan due to coronavirus testing issues. They decided to play against Japan in a friendly match. It was.