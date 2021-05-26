Cancel
Penny Briscoe delighted Paralympics athletes will get Covid-19 vaccinations

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef de mission Penny Briscoe says the promise of Covid-19 vaccinations for all British athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics is “really reassuring news” and a “huge step forward”. The Government has agreed to cover jabs for those travelling to the Games using vaccines made available through a deal struck...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
Thomas Bach
#Athletics#Great Britain#Chef De Mission#British#The Tokyo Paralympics#Japanese#The British Government#Ipc#Pa#Athletes#Mission Penny Briscoe#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Ioc President#Games Participation#Games Stakeholders#Time#Infection Rates#Jabs#Yokohama
Related
Public Healtholympics.com

148 Indian athletes, mostly Tokyo-bound, get first COVID vaccine dose

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), 148 athletes from various disciplines, including Tokyo-bound ones, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. IOA president Narinder Batra said 17 among the 148 sportspersons have already been administered both the doses required to immunize them from the coronavirus. The remaining 131 have received only their first doses so far.
Sportsenmnews.com

IOC VP Coates Gets Backlash Saying Olympics Are On, No Matter Virus

Tokyo OlympicsWatch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC Tokyo Olympics IOC VP Coates Gets Backlash Saying Olympics Are On, No Matter Virus Technically, the games belong to the International Olympic Committee and only it has the power to cancel By Stephen Wade and Yuri Kageyama • Published May 23, 2021 • Updated on May 23, 2021 at 6:37 am Carl Court/Getty Images.
Sportsswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-up: Australian Softball Team First To Arrive in Japan

The Australian women's softball team touched down in Japan today, becoming the first team to travel there since the Games were first postponed Archive photo via Arne Müseler. With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
Travelinsidersport.com

IOC ‘reimagines’ Olympic hospitality with On Location

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has enlisted Endeavor-owned On Location to create a new global hospitality model from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games onwards, following a multi-stage selection process. In its role as the IOC’s exclusive global hospitality provider for the Paris 2024, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina and...
SportsWenatchee World

Tokyo Olympics boss says summer games will proceed as planned

TOKYO — The head of Japan’s Olympics organizing committee ruled out today another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion,...
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

IOC signs exclusive hospitality partnership with On Location

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled plans to introduce a new global hospitality model. Travellers will have access to a single hospitality provider, On Location, which will hold the sole rights to sell packages including tickets, travel and accommodation. The deal is expected to cover the upcoming Olympic Games...
Healtholympics.com

Great progress reported in NOCs’ vaccination plans for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from all over the world are responding to calls to get their athletes vaccinated ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. From the outset, the IOC sent a clear message that there will be no obligation for athletes to get vaccinated. At the same time, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee have always been fully aligned in their commitment to have as many foreign participants as possible vaccinated before the Games.
Sportspennsylvanianewstoday.com

50 days until the Tokyo Olympics, 10,000 volunteers dropped out

The Tokyo Olympics countdown clock has 50 days left on Thursday, which poses another problem in postponing the match. The tournament will start on July 23. According to the organizers, some organizers have dropped out of concerns about COVID-19. Most volunteers have little contact with athletes or other key personnel and are unlikely to be vaccinated. Only about 2-3% of Japan’s general population is complete with a very slow deployment. On the contrary, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents in the Olympic athletes’ village to be fully vaccinated. “We have not confirmed individual reasons.” “In addition to concerns about the new coronavirus infection, some people have had difficulty actually working after confirming work shifts, or declined due to changes in their own environment,” the organizer said in a statement. Was there, “said the organizer. Postponed Olympics. Unpaid volunteers are an important workforce in running the Olympics, saving millions of dollars in salaries for organizers. Volunteers usually wear uniforms and eat on working days. And bear the daily commuting costs. According to a survey by the International Olympic Committee on volunteering for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the value of volunteers was at least $ 60 million for 40,000 volunteers. During the medal ceremony. Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the Organizing Committee, once again promised that the Olympic Games would be safe for athletes. “The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee will absolutely protect the health of athletes.” But-it says the Olympics should not be held on July 23. All but $ 6.7 billion are publicly funded. The IOC’s contribution is about $ 1.5 billion. Japan has more than 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, far less than other comparable countries, but more than many Asian neighbors. .Positive upon arrival in Tokyo. Players were separated from the team and quarantined. At the beginning of the week, Jamaican soccer players were unable to go to Japan due to coronavirus testing issues. They decided to play against Japan in a friendly match. It was.
WorldBBC

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba achieves 5,000m Olympic qualifying time

Burundi's Fancine Niyonsaba attained the Olympic qualification time for the 5,000m at a meeting in Montreuil France. She ran a time of 14 minutes 54.38, which is also a new national record, as she finished fourth in the race to easily better the Olympic qualifying time of 15:10.00. It was...
Worldthestreamable.com

50 Days to Tokyo: Peacock’s Olympic Dreams in Trouble

If Peacock is running toward the Olympic finish line, the hurdle presented by COVID-19 could be too high to jump. We are currently 50 days from the start of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and anxiety continues to intensify as 10,000 Tokyo Olympic volunteers have reportedly quit, undoubtedly over concerns about Japan’s current battle with a wave of COVID-19 infections. (That’s more than 12% of the volunteers who have walked away.)
Worldcyclingtips.com

UCI moves Track Worlds from ‘COVID-free’ Turkmenistan due to COVID

The 2021 Track World Championships – which were scheduled to be held in Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, in mid-October – have been cancelled. In a short press release issued late on Thursday, the UCI said the cancellation had occurred “at the request of their organisers, as the health constraints and restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible to stage the event in the country.”
Sportssemoball.com

Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan 'cornered' into holding games

TOKYO (AP) -- Tokyo has been "cornered" into holding the games during the coronavirus pandemic, one of Japan's best-known Olympians and an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee said in an outspoken editorial published Friday. Kaori Yamaguchi said the International Olympic Committee, the government and local organizers are ignoring...
Sportshot96.com

Olympics-Transgender weightlifter could set dangerous precedent: Samoa coach

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Allowing transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to compete in the women’s competition at the Tokyo Olympics would be like letting athletes dope and may set a dangerous precedent for future Games, Samoa’s weightlifting boss told Reuters. New Zealander Hubbard, who competed against men before transitioning in 2013, is...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Olympics 2020: Japanese executive condemns ‘damned’ Tokyo Games in starkest criticism yet

Plans to stage Tokyo 2020 this summer have been condemned in the most stark terms yet by a Japanese official. The head of the country’s Olympic Committee, Kaori Yamaguchi, said the Games are being held “just for the sake of them” but that it is too late to pull out despite Japan’s ongoing coronavirus crisis.Yamaguchi, a prominent former judo world champion who heads the Japanese Olympic Committee, wrote in an editorial published by Japan’s Kyodo news agency: “What will these Olympics be for, and for whom? The games have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Around 10,000 Olympic volunteers have quit: organisers

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 (ANI): With just 50 days to go for the games, around 10,000 of 80,000 volunteers slated to help organisers during the Tokyo Olympics have quit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think there is no doubt that one of the reasons is concern over coronavirus infections," Kyodo...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

End the Olympics once and for all

In 1995, I moved to Atlanta with a herd of opportunists, looking to cash in on the tourist crush predicted by organisers of the upcoming Olympics. Like others who continue to be beguiled by the hype, we were destined for disappointment. Most visitors stayed in remote hotels across the sprawling...