Black Lightning May Show Up In Future CW Crossovers, According To Actor

By Joshua M. Patton May 26, 2021
Cover picture for the articleThe Black Lightning series finale brought a (too soon) end to the landmark series on the CW. However, since Crisis On Infinite Earths united all the Arrowverse heroes on Earth-Prime, the saddest part of the series ending is that the characters will not appear in future crossovers between the shows. Or will they? Actor Cress Williams recently revealed that producers for The Flash approached him about doing some work with them next season, and he’s game. So, at the very least, we may see Black Lightning in future CW crossovers despite the character’s “retirement.”

