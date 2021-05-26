Black Lightning May Show Up In Future CW Crossovers, According To Actor

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Black Lightning series finale "The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure." Read at your own risk!. After settling his score with Tobias Whale permanently, Jefferson Pierce announced he was ready to officially retire as Black Lightning. Even the characters had to joke that they were wary of him actually retiring, but with the series officially at an end, it seemed the hero would finally put away his suit for good. Then the ending scene happened, and after The CW passed on the first spinoff Painkiller, it seems Black Lightning may have teased another potential path for some of the characters' stories to continue.