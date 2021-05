WEST LIBERTY — There's more time to work out a new agreement to provide fire and ambulance service to rural residents in the West Liberty area. The West Liberty City Council in a special meeting on Sunday, April 25 approved extending 28E agreements between the West Liberty Fire Department with the rural fire district and the rural ambulance board from July 1 to Sept. 30. The minutes of the special meeting were approved during Tuesday night's regular council meeting. "That extension was requested by the rural boards, and the council approved that," Mayor Robert Hartman said Tuesday night.