Well Within Parl Panel’s Mandate to Seek Clarification from IT Ministry on ‘Manipulated Media’ Issue: Tharoor

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the ongoing ‘toolkit’ row, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the parliamentary panel on information and technology had written to the IT ministry over its communication with Twitter on the ‘manipulated media’ issue and has received a detailed reply on it. Hitting back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had accused him of using his position as chairman of the panel to tarnish the image of the Centre, Tharoor asserted that it was well within the mandate of the committee to seek a clarification on Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MEITY) “contacts” with Twitter on the ‘manipulated media’ issue.

