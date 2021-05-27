2021 Dayton Celtic Festival canceled due to COVID-19

DAYTON — This year’s Dayton Celtic Festival has been cancelled. Event organizers announced the decision to call this year’s festival off in a statement on their website Wednesday evening.

“It is with heavy hearts we regret to announce, due to circumstances beyond our control, we must cancel your festival for July 2021,” the Dayton Celtic Festival’s website read.

They say the cancelation is due to “the late lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions.” The group says they are unable to present the same caliber event as they have previously.

“We are unable to secure any international artists due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, unable to provide imported beers at sufficient quantity.” They go on to say, they are “unable to present a full cultural area, unable to provide whiskey tastings, and unable to create the required new festival layout needed due to significant construction taking place at our festival site.”

Those aren’t the only reason they’ve chosen to cancel the event.

They explain that they believe a full festival would financially damage their nonprofit organization at this time. The damage could hinder their ability to hold future festivals.

The next Dayton Celtic Festival is scheduled to take place in 2022 on July 29-31.

This year, smaller events will be held in lieu of this 2021′s festival being cancelled.

The Dayton Celtic ‘Knot’ Festival Celebration will be held at various downtown locations in the last weekend in July.

Once we learn where the event will take place, we’ll sure to update you on WHIO.com.

