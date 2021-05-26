Governor Kemp Names 18 New Appointments

State Board of Examiners for Speech Pathology and Audiology. Douglas Mattox is Chairman and Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology- Head Neck Surgery at Emory University’s School of Medicine. He previously served as a Professor and Vice-Chair of Otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, before becoming the Chairman of the Division of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, his medical degree from Yale Medical School, and completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Stanford. Mattox has served on the Board of Trustees for the American Otologic Society Research Fund and the Scientific Advisory Committee for the American Tinnitus Society, as well as an examiner for the American Board of Otolaryngology. He is a fellow of the American Triologic Society, where he was awarded the Fowler Award for his basic science research thesis. Mattox has authored and/co-authored over 100 research papers and/or chapters on various topics in otolaryngology, primarily relating to the auditory system, including co-authoring Microsurgery of the Skull Base with Ugo Fish, M.D. He and his wife, Kathrin, reside in Cobb County.