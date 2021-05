MUSCATINE — For the past several weeks, the welding and agriculture program students from Muscatine Community College have been creating the art featured on campus. The first part of a brand new agriculture-themed art piece was placed at the Muscatine Industrial Technology Center, located on MCC’s campus, on Wednesday. Consisting of four background pieces and three metal corn stocks these pieces were created through collaboration, not just between students and programs at the college, but also between the students and a local artist.