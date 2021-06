Before we discuss the remedies, let's discuss what emotional stress is all about. Stress is a reaction to uncertainty, fear and the unknown. Nobody enjoys feeling hurried or rushed, particularly when there is a sizable asset and there are financial consequences for making a poor decision. The best advice I can give for selling your home is to take your time and do things in a well-planned, organized way. Of course, the first thing I recommend is to have an outstanding Realtor manage the entire sale. The more things you have somebody manage, the less burden there will be on you, and the less you'll have to think about it. Here are a few things you can do that will probably be recommended by your agent.